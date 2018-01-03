© Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers broke ground on the massive $1.1 billion ballpark back in September of 2017. Construction is still a ways off, expected to be finished by 2020, but thanks to an EarthCam installed by Manhattan Construction, you can now watch the construction process live, 24/7.

The camera covers the entire 13 acre construction site, located in Arlington. Users can also zoom in on different parts of the site. In the early stages, current construction includes: pier drilling, installation of soil retention systems, and running of underground utilities. When completed, the park will span 1.7 million square feet.

Via CBS