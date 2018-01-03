Spotify has been hit with a $1.6 billion dollar suit for streaming thousands of songs like Tom Petty, Neil Young and the Doors without a license and compensation to their music publisher.

According to the Huff Post, the music publisher suing is Wixen, exclusive licensee of songs “Free Fallin” by Tom Petty, “Light My Fire” by the Doors, and “Girl We Got A Good Thing” by Weezers and others.

Spotify did not get a license from Wixen to allow the streaming company to reproduce and distribute the songs.

The lawsuit has been filed in a California federal court. Spotify has declined to comment.