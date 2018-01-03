Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

A trip to Aspen, Colorado turned out to be pretty amazing for Paris Hilton: Chris Zylka asked her to marry him (with a reportedly $2 million ring)!

I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist! — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

The Leftovers actor proposed to the 36-year-old heiress during a ski trip this past weekend. As you can tell by her reaction in the pictures below, she said “yes” (or “yas”)!

I said Yas! 👰🏼💅🏼💍💎 So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!😍 pic.twitter.com/7b3QfrODgC — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

Even though the couple met at an Oscars party eight years ago, they didn’t officially get together until two years back. Chris is tattoo-serious, too: he got Paris’ name inked on his arm in a Disney font.

