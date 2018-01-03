By JT
Filed Under:Chris Zylka, engaged, Paris Hilton, People
Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

A trip to Aspen, Colorado turned out to be pretty amazing for Paris Hilton: Chris Zylka asked her to marry him (with a reportedly $2 million ring)!

The Leftovers actor proposed to the 36-year-old heiress during a ski trip this past weekend.  As you can tell by her reaction in the pictures below, she said “yes” (or “yas”)!

 

Even though the couple met at an Oscars party eight years ago, they didn’t officially get together until two years back.  Chris is tattoo-serious, too: he got Paris’ name inked on his arm in a Disney font.

Source: People

