@ Dreamstime

A new self-service gas law in Oregon now allows people to pump their own gas. For years you actually were not allowed to pump your own gas in both Oregon and New Jersey.

The law itself isn’t anything special, but it turns out Oregonians are none too happy about the whole thing. A CBS affiliate in Medford asked people to weigh in on Facebook and the responses were surprising to say the least:

“I don’t even know HOW to pump gas and I am 62, native Oregonian … I say NO THANKS! I don’t want to smell like gasoline!”

“I’ve lived in this state all my life and I REFUSE to pump my own gas … This a service only qualified people should perform. I will literally park at the pump and wait until someone pumps my gas.”

So, it turns out that there is an entire state in this country that seems to have no idea how to pump gas, and many seem to think the act is incredibly dangerous.

Many gas stations have said that the law will have little effect on their services, and most will still offer full service pumps. Which is probably a good idea seeing as some people claim they will refuse to pump their own gas.