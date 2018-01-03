Chances are you’re back at work, and fondly reminiscing about the quiet times you had with Netflix on your television or tablet over vacation. Well guess what: there’s a lot of great television shows and movies coming out this month…so you better start stacking up your “My List” again for your weekends!
Here’s the list (I’ve highlighted some of my favorites):
1/1/18 (already out!)
10,000 B.C.
30 Days of Night
The Age of Shadows
AlphaGo
America’s Sweethearts
Apollo 13 (it’s a classic!)
Batman (it’s not The Dark Knight, but it’s still fun!)
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bring It On (the coach the cheerleaders hire is comedy gold!)
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Caddyshack (need we say more?)
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Defiance
Definitely, Maybe
Eastsiders: Season 3
Furry Vengeance
Glacé: Season 1
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
King Kong
Lethal Weapon (THE buddy cop film)
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
License to Wed
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Lovesick: Season 3
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
National Treasure (still a great “history” lesson!)
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Stardust
Strictly Ballroom
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The First Time
The Godfather (another classic!)
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Italian Job
The Lovely Bones
The Shawshank Redemption (you don’t have to watch it with commercials on television!)
The Truman Show
The Vault
Training Day (Denzel at his best)
Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable
Troy
Wedding Crashers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (arguably the best Gene Wilder film EVER)
1/2/18 (already out!)
Mustang Island
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (you don’t have to rent it now!)
Rent (you can watch it 525,600 times if you want!)
1/5/18
Before I Wake
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (the Jerry Seinfeld gem makes it to Netflix!)
Devilman Crybaby: Season 1
Rotten
1/6/18
Episodes: Season 1-5
1/8/18
The Conjuring (one of the best horror movies of all time!)
1/10/18
47 Meters Down (don’t knock it until you try it)
Alejandro Riaño Especial de Stand-Up
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
In the Deep
1/12/18
Colony: Season 2
Disjointed: Part 2
Somebody Feed Phil
The Man Who Would Be Polka King
The Polka King
Tom Segura: Disgraceful
1/14/18
Wild Hogs
1/15/18
2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
Rehenes
Unrest
1/16/18
Dallas Buyers Club (Matthew McConaughey EARNED the Oscar on this one)
Katt Williams: Great America
Rita: Season 4
1/17/18
Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show
Friday Night Tykes: Season 4
1/18/18
Bad Day for the Cut
Tiempos de Guerra: Season 1
1/19/18
Drug Lords: Season 1
Grace and Frankie: Season 4
The Open House
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1
1/23/18
Todd Glass: Act Happy
1/24/18
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así
1/25/18
Acts of Vengeance
1/26/18
A Futile and Stupid Gesture
Dirty Money
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
Llama Llama: Season 1
One Day at a Time: Season 2
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6
Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio desde el bar
1/28/18
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3
1/29/18
The Force
1/30/18
Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Retribution: Season 1
1/31/18
Disney/Pixar Cars 3
In case you want to see what’s leaving this month, you can check that out here.
Source: Vanity Fair