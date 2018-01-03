Photo Credit: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA

Chances are you’re back at work, and fondly reminiscing about the quiet times you had with Netflix on your television or tablet over vacation. Well guess what: there’s a lot of great television shows and movies coming out this month…so you better start stacking up your “My List” again for your weekends!

Here’s the list (I’ve highlighted some of my favorites):

1/1/18 (already out!)

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

The Age of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13 (it’s a classic!)

Batman (it’s not The Dark Knight, but it’s still fun!)

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On (the coach the cheerleaders hire is comedy gold!)

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack (need we say more?)

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Eastsiders: Season 3

Furry Vengeance

Glacé: Season 1

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon (THE buddy cop film)

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Lovesick: Season 3

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure (still a great “history” lesson!)

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather (another classic!)

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Italian Job

The Lovely Bones

The Shawshank Redemption (you don’t have to watch it with commercials on television!)

The Truman Show

The Vault

Training Day (Denzel at his best)

Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (arguably the best Gene Wilder film EVER)

1/2/18 (already out!)

Mustang Island

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (you don’t have to rent it now!)

Rent (you can watch it 525,600 times if you want!)

1/5/18

Before I Wake

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (the Jerry Seinfeld gem makes it to Netflix!)

Devilman Crybaby: Season 1

Rotten

1/6/18

Episodes: Season 1-5

1/8/18

The Conjuring (one of the best horror movies of all time!)

1/10/18

47 Meters Down (don’t knock it until you try it)

Alejandro Riaño Especial de Stand-Up

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In the Deep

1/12/18

Colony: Season 2

Disjointed: Part 2

Somebody Feed Phil

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King

Tom Segura: Disgraceful

1/14/18

Wild Hogs

1/15/18

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

1/16/18

Dallas Buyers Club (Matthew McConaughey EARNED the Oscar on this one)

Katt Williams: Great America

Rita: Season 4

1/17/18

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

1/18/18

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de Guerra: Season 1

1/19/18

Drug Lords: Season 1

Grace and Frankie: Season 4

The Open House

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1

1/23/18

Todd Glass: Act Happy

1/24/18

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así

1/25/18

Acts of Vengeance

1/26/18

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Dirty Money

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!

Llama Llama: Season 1

One Day at a Time: Season 2

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio desde el bar

1/28/18

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3

1/29/18

The Force

1/30/18

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution: Season 1

1/31/18

Disney/Pixar Cars 3

