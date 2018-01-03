NBC fires Matt Lauer after sexual misconduct accusations on November 29, 2017. (Photo by Bruce Cotler/Globe Photos/Sipa USA)K49965BCO TONY BENNETT AND BILLY JOEL PERFORM ON NBC'S TODAY SHOW CONCERT SERIES ROCKEFELLER CENTER NEW YORK CITY 09-22-2006 PHOTO BY BRUCE COTLER-GLOBE PHOTOS 2006 MATT LAUER

Looks like former co-host of the Today show had a few words to share with Hoda Kotb following the announcement of her new role as co-anchor for Today. Kotb is officially Lauer’s replacement following his firing from NBC back in November amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Lauer sent Kotb a text message hours after her announcement was made official Jan. 2.

Kotb will join co-host Savannah Guthrie at 7 a.m. every day and will continue sipping her wine in the fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford. In a quick interview between segments, E! News caught up with Kotb, “He was sweet this morning. Certain texts popped up, and there was one from Matt: ‘Congratulations!’ And he said some nice words.”

Lauer has been laying low out of the public eye since his firing, but Kotb told E!, “It meant the world to me to hear from him. It was really nice.” Co-host Savannah Guthrie also spoke of Kotb’s announcement, “The job can be intense, and you want a partner who has your back. The fact that we are two women seems just right with where our culture is.”