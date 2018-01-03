© Press Association

Kim Kardashian recently moved into her new hidden hills mansion, and she’s already set one big house rule, no jewelry. This policy is of course a result of the massive Paris jewelry theft, which left Kim’s bling collection severely depleted. Not to mention to rash of celebrity robberies we’ve seen in the past year.

Sources say Kim keeps what remains of her jewelry are housed somewhere else, under some serious security. That’s not to say Kim’s new place isn’t secure. People close to the Kardashians say the mansion has round the clock guards.

Kim will apparently not wear real jewelry on her own anymore, sticking to replicas and anything real she does wear will not be allowed in the house. Sources say a stylist will be responsible for delivering the jewelry.

Via TMZ