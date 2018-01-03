Filed Under:internet challenge, John Mayer, kylo ren, Star Wars The Last Jedi
A new internet challenge has emerged.

What fun way to start off the new year, doing the Kylo Ren challenge. The challenge comes courtesy of John Mayer. Mayer posted a picture of himself wearing high waist pants on Instagram and captioned it #KyloRenChallenge. Slight spoiler ahead, during Star Wars The Last Jedi, Rey and Kylo Ren use the force to communicate with each other, in the scene Rey can see Kylo standing without a shirt and just wearing high waist pants. Now everyone is posting their Kylo Ren Challenge pics to social media, check out some of the pics below.

#kylorenchallenge

A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on

#kylorenchallenge #kylorenchristmastree

A post shared by Meaghan Lefkowitz (@meaghanawesomesauce) on

