A new internet challenge has emerged.
What fun way to start off the new year, doing the Kylo Ren challenge. The challenge comes courtesy of John Mayer. Mayer posted a picture of himself wearing high waist pants on Instagram and captioned it #KyloRenChallenge. Slight spoiler ahead, during Star Wars The Last Jedi, Rey and Kylo Ren use the force to communicate with each other, in the scene Rey can see Kylo standing without a shirt and just wearing high waist pants. Now everyone is posting their Kylo Ren Challenge pics to social media, check out some of the pics below.