Wednesday, January 3

The year was 1998. On this day, a media FRENZY, as we received the cuase of death for superstar comedian Chris Farley, and English football superstar David Beckham was courting Posh Spice!

Nine songs and moments from January 3rd, 1998!

Sister Hazel-All For You

Savage Garden-Truly Madly Deeply

The Verve-Bitter Sweet Symphony

Matchbox Twenty-3AM

Backstreet Boys-Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)

Third Eye Blind-How’s It Going To Be

Fiona Apple-Criminal

Green Day-Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)

Janet Jackson-Together Again