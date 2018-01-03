Monday…the first day of the New Year and quite a start for one country. Iceland announced a new law that took effect Jan. 1: it is now illegal to pay women less then men. This makes Iceland the first country in the entire world to carry out this law. The law requires employers to pay workers the same rate — regardless of gender, sexuality or ethnicity.

Women in the Nordic island nation are currently making about 14% less than men are, but officials are hoping with this new law in place the wage gap will be closed by 2020. The bill was actually signed last year on International Women’s Day. Equality and Social Affairs Minister Thorsteinn Viglundsson spoke of the bill, “Equal rights are human rights. We need to make sure that men and women enjoy equal opportunity in the workplace. It is our responsibility to take every measure to achieve that.”