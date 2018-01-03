Photo Credit: Dreamstime
Even though HGTV’s wildly popular Fixer Upper is wrapping, that doesn’t mean the projects are done.
It’s child #5 for Chip and Joanna Gaines! The reality television stars tweeted out the tease last night:
The two house fixer-uppers from Waco made the announcement right after their show last night, including this tweet:
And this Instagram post:
The new Gaines baby will have four big siblings: sisters Ella and Emmie and brothers Drake and Duke.
This is the last season of Fixer Upper.
Source: USA Today
Comments
JT