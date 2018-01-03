By JT
Even though HGTV’s wildly popular Fixer Upper is wrapping, that doesn’t mean the projects are done.

It’s child #5 for Chip and Joanna Gaines!  The reality television stars tweeted out the tease last night:

The two house fixer-uppers from Waco made the announcement right after their show last night, including this tweet:

And this Instagram post:

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

The new Gaines baby will have four big siblings: sisters Ella and Emmie and brothers Drake and Duke.

This is the last season of Fixer Upper.

Source: USA Today

