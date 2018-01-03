Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Even though HGTV’s wildly popular Fixer Upper is wrapping, that doesn’t mean the projects are done.

It’s child #5 for Chip and Joanna Gaines! The reality television stars tweeted out the tease last night:

Everyone tune in now for tonight’s #FixerUpper! We’ve got some BIG news to share.. hint #1 pic.twitter.com/Qwl3ddbbTd — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

The two house fixer-uppers from Waco made the announcement right after their show last night, including this tweet:

Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

And this Instagram post:

The new Gaines baby will have four big siblings: sisters Ella and Emmie and brothers Drake and Duke.

This is the last season of Fixer Upper.

Source: USA Today

