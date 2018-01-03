Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, Horror, movie, Slender Man, Trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming horror movie ‘Slender Man’ dropped today to some mixed reactions. For those of you who don’t remember the ‘Slender Man’ craze, hes basically a tall, faceless monster that kidnaps and kills children.

The character originated on creepypasta, a site full of original horror stories. The concept was soon adapted into a video game, which though basic, was very terrifying to play.

So, on to the trailer. The roughly 3 minute trailer is packed full of stuff. So far, it seems the creators are staying relativity true to the source material, though the slender man was notably missing his signature black suit.

Many are expecting the movie to miss the mark completely, opting for a more produced approach, rather than the minimalist found footage aesthetic that made the franchise so terrifying.

Check out the trailer above and judge for yourself.

Via Barstool Sports

