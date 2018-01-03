@ Dreamstime

A group of surgeons in the UK performing an operation on a woman that had been diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, found something rather unique and shocking stuck in her small intestine. They discovered a packet of ketchup that had apparently been stuck there for the past 6 years.

According to the British Medical Journal, the 41-year-old woman had all the symptoms of the bowel disease that included abdominal pain and bloating. Doctors at Heatherwood and Wexham Park Hospital in Slough decided to go in and find the cause of the woman’s constant pain.

After surgeons started to relieve some inflammation in the woman’s intestine, the medical journal states they exposed, “two pieces of plastic bearing the word ‘Heinz.’”

Apparently the patient had swallowed a ketchup wrapper that lodged itself in her intestine. The packet was cutting into the woman’s stomach and caused the Crohn’s-like symptoms.

“This case highlights that an inflammatory mass in the small intestine caused by the perforation of ingested foreign body can mimic Crohn’s disease,” the report reads. “To our knowledge, this is the first report of a synthetic plastic packaging causing ileo-caecal junctional perforation mimicking Crohn’s disease.” Once the packet was removed, the patient’s insides started to return to their normal state.

The woman says she has no memory of how or why she may have accidentally swallowed it.

Via KTV