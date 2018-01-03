Filed Under:Brad Pitt, casual, Dating, Romance
Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup

Turns out the actor and recent single dad is back out there in search of romance!

An source told E News he has taken the steps to move forward after the rupture of “Brangelina” 19 months ago.

Brad isn’t in a hurry to find love however.

“He has been on a few dates but nothing serious.  It’s complicated for him to date and not a huge priority in his life,” says the source

“He can be flirty by nature though. He will always hold the door and suggests that people go ahead of him in line. He’s just that kind of person. He’s the nicest guy in the world.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live