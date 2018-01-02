Gaten Matarazzo, best known for his role as Dustin on the hit Netflix show ‘Stranger Things,’ proved hes more than just an actor last when he and his band took to the stage at the The Stone Pony, in New Jersey.

The band, called Work In Progress, covered some of rock’s most iconic tunes, including songs from Fall Out Boy, Paramore, Foo Fighters and more.

15-year-old Matarazzo isn’t the only ‘Stranger Things’ kid to move into the music biz on his down time. Co-star Finn Wolfhard’s band, called Calpurina, recently began work on their first EP, signing a record deal with Canada’s Royal Mountain Records.

Via NME