Just take a listen to the audio in the video above: at about 0:18 in, you’ll be asking yourself what I’m still asking myself…what the heck is that?

It was all recently recorded in the morning hours up in Canada: Moricetown, British Columbia, to be exact.  Skeptics and believers agree on one thing: they can’t figure out exactly what it is…aliens, bigfoot, bull elk, mountain lion.  One thing’s for sure: the sound could easily be used in a horror movie!

Honestly, the sounds reminded me of the sound effects that John Landis used in his 1981 horror/comedy An American Werewolf in London…take a listen to it below!

What do you think?

Source: Rumble

