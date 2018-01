If only all papers were graded on a “salsa” scale.

Whomp, whomp. Nope, you did NOT score a “salsa” on your paper. However, we can see how you could easily mix that one up.

Understandably, one student was somewhat confused by the teacher’s note, which said “salsa.” Come to find out, the teacher just has terrible handwriting. In fact, the paper didn’t say “salsa” at all. It says 59/59.

Hahahahahahaha! Still a good grade though!