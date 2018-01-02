Filed Under:Gal Gadot, No Makeup, Picture, Viral
(Photo by F. Sadou/AdMedia)

The internet is losing it over a picture of the beautiful Gal Gadot without makeup. As expected the response is both good and bad.

Unfortunately, we have no idea why this pic has gone viral. Especially since the original pic was posted on Gadot’s Instagram back in July.

Gal Gadot without makeup from pics

Here’s her original post…

Of course, we think she looks gorgeous!

By the way, this isn’t the first pic Gal’s ever posted without makeup. if you follow her on Instagram, she post pictures all the time with a makeup-free face.

❤️

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

My Happy Place. 💙💙

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

Looking forward to the New Year..

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

Yep, still gorgeous!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live