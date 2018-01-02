(Photo by F. Sadou/AdMedia)

The internet is losing it over a picture of the beautiful Gal Gadot without makeup. As expected the response is both good and bad.

Unfortunately, we have no idea why this pic has gone viral. Especially since the original pic was posted on Gadot’s Instagram back in July.

Here’s her original post…

Of course, we think she looks gorgeous!

By the way, this isn’t the first pic Gal’s ever posted without makeup. if you follow her on Instagram, she post pictures all the time with a makeup-free face.

❤️ A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:19am PDT

My Happy Place. 💙💙 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Sep 1, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

Looking forward to the New Year.. A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Dec 27, 2017 at 10:52am PST

Yep, still gorgeous!