February 1985 is coming back in January 2018.

The Criterion Collection has just released a special edition John Hughes’ classic The Breakfast Club: and we all get to enjoy a brand new deleted scene.

It features an exchange between Claire (Molly Ringwald) and Allison (Ally Sheedy) in the ladies’ bathroom. Check out the nugget of gold below!

The best part: this is just one of the 50-minutes of previously unreleased scenes on the disc’s 4K digital-restoration.

