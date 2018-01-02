Filed Under:birth, Different Years, Mom, New Year, Odd News, Twins

A mom ended her 2017 giving birth, and began 2018 also giving birth. California mother, Maria Rios, was originally due January 27. Rios had a cesarean section scheduled for January 10, but right before the New Year, she gave birth to her son Joaquin Flores, weighing in at 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Sixteen minutes into 2018, her daughter, Aitana de Jesus, was born.

With both twins being born just minutes apart but in different years, this is certainly a surprise for Rios, who wasn’t expecting her twins for another three weeks!

