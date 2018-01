Photo Credit: Dreamstime

As soon as I update to the latest technology, the latest technology changes the next day!

Forget about 1080p…heck, forget about 4K HDR…LG has just announced they will unveil an 8K OLED panel at CES 2018 on January 9th in Las Vegas! This is pretty big news: considering LG has been teasing only a 34-inch 5K monitor.

Currently, Sony and Panasonic sell their own OLED televisions, too: but LG Electronics actually produces the displays.

Source: Gizbot

