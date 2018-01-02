© Admedia, Inc

It’s a boy for Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.

PEOPLE is reporting, Hayes Alba Warren was born New Year’s Eve and his parents posted baby pics on Instagram.

“Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!!” wrote Jessica. “Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5”

Haven and Honor are the Warren daughters, ages 6 and 9 1/2.

“Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side,” wrote Cash Warren on Instagram. “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”