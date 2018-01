@ Dreamstime

If you’re ever on Jeopardy, not only should you make sure you answer the question in the form of a question, but you had better pronounce the answer correctly as well.

That’s what happened to one contestant recently who appeared on the show.

Nick Spicher was on the show this week and had a nice winning lead that is until he mispronounced the name of the famous song from artist Coolio, “Gangsta’s Paradise”.

Via TMZ.com