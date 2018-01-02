(Photo by Charles Bertram/Lexington Herald-Leader/MCT/Sipa USA)

Tuesday, January 2

The year was 1985. On this day, two former Eagles had solo hits…and if you think it’s cold today in DFW, half of the United States was experiencing the coldest winter on record!

Nine songs and moments from January 2nd, 1985!

Pat Benatar-We Belong

Don Henley-Boys Of Summer

Glenn Frey-The Heat Is On

Prince-I Would Die 4 U

Bruce Springsteen-Born In The U.S.A.

Cyndi Lauper-All Through The Night

Bryan Adams-Run To You

General Public-Tenderness