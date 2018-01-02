(Photo by Charles Bertram/Lexington Herald-Leader/MCT/Sipa USA)
Tuesday, January 2
The year was 1985. On this day, two former Eagles had solo hits…and if you think it’s cold today in DFW, half of the United States was experiencing the coldest winter on record!
Nine songs and moments from January 2nd, 1985!
Pat Benatar-We Belong
Don Henley-Boys Of Summer
Glenn Frey-The Heat Is On
Prince-I Would Die 4 U
Bruce Springsteen-Born In The U.S.A.
Cyndi Lauper-All Through The Night
Bryan Adams-Run To You
General Public-Tenderness