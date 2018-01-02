© imageSPACE

NBC officially named Hoda Kotb co-anchor of ‘Today’ this morning. Kotb, who was already hosting show’s fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford, will join Savannah Guthrie for ‘Today’s first two hours.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that this is the first time in the 65-year history of the ‘Today’ show that it will feature an all-female anchor team.

Al Roker will continue with his weather duties and Carson Daly will still be featured as a regular. Megyn Kelly will host the third hour of ‘Today’.

Since Kotb has stepped into Lauer’s seat on ‘Today’ the show has had four straight weeks of winning it’s time slot.

“Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running,” NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in a memo to staff on Tuesday. “They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of ‘Today.'”

