By Scott T. Sterling

Chris Cornell fans have been asked to refrain from recording at the late singer’s Los Angeles grave site.

With fans regularly making the trip to Cornell’s grave at Hollywood Forever, officials from the famous cemetery have reached out to his management asking to spread the word about not recording video while there.

“We understand that some of Chris’s fans wish to video their visits at Hollywood Forever, but we’ve had confirmation that it’s against their policy,” Cornell’s management team shared on Twitter. “We’d like to thank everyone for their understanding.”

The message came with a copy of the letter from Hollywood Forever to Cornell’s wife, Vicky, asking for help in quelling the practice.

“I know you love Chris Cornell fans! We do too!!! They are always respectful of his space and leave sweet gifts and notes,” the letter begins.

The letter goes on to detail the cemetery’s strict policy against taking video, and that security will be instructed to intervene if they spy anyone breaking the privacy rule.

“I promise they will be treated kindly,” writes Noelle Berman, the Hollywood Forever Director of Private Estates.

“It is our honor to have your husband with us,” Berman adds. “We love that so many of his fans visit and spend the day here. Every time I pass his area, there is someone there visiting Chris. It is beautiful to see, and reminds me how special and adored your husband is.”

