2018 might be the beginning of the end, for chocolate. Currently, climate change, and fungal diseases are causing a major shortage of cacao plant, which is used in the production of chocolate. Today over 50% of the worlds chocolate come from just two African countries, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana.

If things keep up, chocolate will be gone in only 40 years.

But there’s still hope. Scientists at the University of California at Berkeley are working with the chocolate company Mars, attempting to modify the cacao plant’s DNA using a gene editing tool called CRISPR.

