How did the chickens cross the road?

They didn’t, the police officer picked them up. A cage with close to 20 chickens fell from a truck driving down the 605 Tuesday morning in California. All lanes were slowed down by the chickens according to CBS Los Angles. A highway patrol officer and motorcycle officer stopped to collect the chickens. Unfortunately the officers were only able to save 17 chickens, while 2 died on the road. The agency posted pics of the officers cleaning up the highway on Twitter. Check out the pics below.

All lanes of the southbound 605 was closed at the 105 due to dozens of chickens wandering in lanes this morning. https://t.co/7Wt6NafXYQ pic.twitter.com/zbnfJGcMNk — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) January 2, 2018

Source Via: CBS DFW