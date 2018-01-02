How did the chickens cross the road?
They didn’t, the police officer picked them up. A cage with close to 20 chickens fell from a truck driving down the 605 Tuesday morning in California. All lanes were slowed down by the chickens according to CBS Los Angles. A highway patrol officer and motorcycle officer stopped to collect the chickens. Unfortunately the officers were only able to save 17 chickens, while 2 died on the road. The agency posted pics of the officers cleaning up the highway on Twitter. Check out the pics below.
Source Via: CBS DFW