The photo you see above may be one of the last taken before Carrie Underwood suffered some pretty horrible injuries: not only a broken wrist…but apparently some major trauma to her face.

It had been widely known that Carrie broke her wrist in the middle of November, but she got the additional concerning news out to her fan club on Sunday that a doctor had also mended-up her face with 40-50 stitches.

Carrie said she’s in the process of healing and, “…when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”

As you can see in her recent Instagram post below (from just a few days ago), her face is covered.

There’s no doubt in my mind that your face is still just as beautiful, Carrie…please get better soon!

