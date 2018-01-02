Filed Under:Beyonce, Coachella 2018, Eminem, line-up, The Weeknd

Beyonce is ready to hit the stage this year at Coachella.

Last year the queen Bey had to cancel her Coachella performance due to the fact she was pregnant with twins. This year year she is making up for it. Beyonce will be performing both weekends on Saturday, along with The Weeknd playing both Friday nights and Eminem finishing both weekends on Sunday. The line up also includes Dallas’ very own St. Vincent and Post Malone, along with Portugal the Man, Alt- J, Odesza, Vince Staples, Hiam, Kygo and many more. Tickets go on sale Friday January, 5th at noon PST. Check out the full line up below.

Source Via: US Weekly

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live