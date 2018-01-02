Beyonce is ready to hit the stage this year at Coachella.

Last year the queen Bey had to cancel her Coachella performance due to the fact she was pregnant with twins. This year year she is making up for it. Beyonce will be performing both weekends on Saturday, along with The Weeknd playing both Friday nights and Eminem finishing both weekends on Sunday. The line up also includes Dallas’ very own St. Vincent and Post Malone, along with Portugal the Man, Alt- J, Odesza, Vince Staples, Hiam, Kygo and many more. Tickets go on sale Friday January, 5th at noon PST. Check out the full line up below.

Source Via: US Weekly