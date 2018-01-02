Looks like it’s Sir Barry and Sir Ringo. Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and Bee Gees guitarist are both set to receive the British monarchy’s highest honor of knighthood. Britain’s Cabinet Office usually posts a list of people receiving this honor semiannually, with this list posted just before New Year’s Eve on Friday.
Starr, 77, receives this honor two decades after his bandmate, Paul McCartney received knighthood. McCartney has tweet out his congratulations to the drummer.
Even Yoko Ono has expressed her congratulations to the drummer saying, “It’s about time!”
Last surviving member of the Bee Gees, Barry Gibb, has also been given knighthood. The guitarist has said he is dedicating this honor to his late bandmates and twin brothers Robin Gibb and Maurice Gibb who died in 2012 and 2003, respectively.
Gibb has spoken of this honor saying, “The magic, the glow, and the rush will last me the rest of my life.”