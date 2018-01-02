(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Looks like it’s Sir Barry and Sir Ringo. Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and Bee Gees guitarist are both set to receive the British monarchy’s highest honor of knighthood. Britain’s Cabinet Office usually posts a list of people receiving this honor semiannually, with this list posted just before New Year’s Eve on Friday.

Starr, 77, receives this honor two decades after his bandmate, Paul McCartney received knighthood. McCartney has tweet out his congratulations to the drummer.

Huge congrats Sir Ringo! Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it. Best drummer best pal! X Paul pic.twitter.com/ew5PuxhEv1 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 30, 2017

Even Yoko Ono has expressed her congratulations to the drummer saying, “It’s about time!”

Dear Sir Ringo

I am very happy that you have received this honour from the Queen. It's about time! Huge congratulations! I am delighted for you and your family. It is an honour for everyone in The Beatles family and I love you very much.

love, hugs and kisses,

yoko x ✌️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ncDjH2wllW — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) January 2, 2018

Last surviving member of the Bee Gees, Barry Gibb, has also been given knighthood. The guitarist has said he is dedicating this honor to his late bandmates and twin brothers Robin Gibb and Maurice Gibb who died in 2012 and 2003, respectively.

Gibb has spoken of this honor saying, “The magic, the glow, and the rush will last me the rest of my life.”