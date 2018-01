Good news to begin 2018: the safest form of travel is safer than ever.

A new report from the Netherlands-based aviation consultancy, To70, reveals one fatality for every 16 million flights.

Those findings make 2017 the safest year for commercial air travel ever — with only 111 accidents and 13 deaths worldwide.

In fact, the 13 deaths were not on large commercial aircraft but on regional planes.

Flying may be a pain in other ways – but we must acknowledge that it cannot get much SAFER.