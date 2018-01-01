(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Talk about a close call.

Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman are currently making out doing press for their new movie The Greatest Showman. While doing an interview on the Graham Norton Show Efron revealed that Jackman invited him out for a cycling workout through the streets of London. “I cycled with him in London, but I’m not one to ride a bike early in the morning in traffic so it turned out to be quite dangerous. I followed Hugh around a few cars and suddenly there was a double decker bus right in front of me. I slammed on the brakes, went under the front tire and narrowly missed death.” Jackman gave Zac a thumbs up asking if he was good and to keep going. “Hugh was on the other side of the road and stuck up his thumb and just said, ‘You good? Let’s go,’ ” Efron said.

Source Via: People