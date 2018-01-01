Filed Under:Animoji, Animojis, Apple, Chick-Fil-A, Coughing, Hilarious, unicorn, Viral

For those who aren’t familiar with Animojis, Apple released a set of animated emojis for the iPhone X release that allows users to use convert audio messages into animated clips that not only repeat the audio messages but can mimic the facial expressions and gestures of a person as well. Sound creepy? It’s actually funny.

Twitter user, @nmariesinclair, uploaded a video of an animoji her mom had sent to her sister. The mom explains that she’s on her way to pick up Chick-fil-A when she suddenly goes into a coughing fit. The hilarious video shows a unicorn animoji even nailing the coughing fit.

Gotta love parents and technology!

