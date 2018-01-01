(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

It’s hard to believe that we’re exactly one year removed from this beautiful disaster:

In case you forgot, Mariah Carey took the stage at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square, and through a combination of not being able to hear the music and supposedly, little (or no rehearsal), she turned in a performance for the ages.

Celebrating the new year, however, is all about celebrating redemption, and once again, last night Mariah Carey took the stage in the heart of Times Square for another performance, but this time, she absolutely NAILED it! She left the choreography to a minimum, and focused on her vocals, which sounded great!

There was one notable snafu, however. Ms. Carey was promised hot tea, but there was no hot tea to be found on stage while she was performing. Carey said addressing the crowd, “Just want to take a sip of tea if they’ll let me. They told me there would be tea. Oh! It’s a disaster. O.K. Well, we’ll just have to rough it. I ’m going to be just like everybody else with no hot tea. But we’re going to try and do this one for you.”

No hot tea aside, we think she totally redeemed herself!

Via NY Times