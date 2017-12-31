(Photo by Jansen Romero / Pacific Press)

If you were going to Fort Worth to ring in the New Year at Sundance Square, unfortunately they have canceled due to the cold weather. Fort Worth officials called it on Saturday afternoon and were worried about the 20mph winds. With these winds, they would now allow to fire the fireworks.

The event brings roughly 10,000 people who are at Sundance Square or at restaurants nearby. This would have been their 5th year hosting the event. Though, businesses nearby will be busier, but won’t have the fireworks to ring in the new year.

“Definitely we’re disappointed, we start working on this as soon as the previous year’s event is over,” says Tracy Gilmour who organizes the event. “We just coupled with the high winds, or potential for high winds, we felt this was the best decision to make at this time.”

Marco A. Salinas

Source via FOX4