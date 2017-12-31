@ Dreamstime

‘Swatting’ has been an infamous and popular prank every since streaming sites like Twitch became popular. For those of you who don’t know, ‘Swatting’ essentially when you call in a fake tip with the intent of sending a SWAT team someone’s home. There’s loads of ‘swatting’ videos out there and in many instances it looks terrifying, not to mention dangerous.

As you’d expect this dangerous prank came to a head on Thursday night when police shot and killed Andrew Finch. The Wichita police were responding to a tip which claimed a family argument had resulted in on man shot and several being held hostage.

Though police didn’t suspect the call was a prank, several reports say the call was the result of a feud from within the gaming community. The person who seems to have made the call has identified himself on Twitter. which you can see here.

Via Mashable