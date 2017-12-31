(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What a clever way to disguise a gift.

Twitter user Jorji Kellogg posted a picture of the card her parents gave her after she asked for tickets to see pop star Lorde in concert. Instead they gave her tickets to experience the lord, with Joel Osteen. The card read, “Dad and I are so proud and happy that you want to grow your faith and spend time with the Lord!. Enjoy Pastor Joel Osteen at the Spirit Center!” The Tweet has received over a 100,000 likes and 45,000 shares. Of course this was only a prank and her parents did get her tickets to see Lorde. Her mother posted on Twitter letting people know the Joel Osteen tickets were a prank.

I asked for Lorde tickets. Not The Lord. pic.twitter.com/toQbP2Z1nu — Jorji Kellogg (@JorjiIsAwesome) December 27, 2017

Um. People do know this was a prank, right? 😳😜 — Regina Kellogg (@KelloggRegina) December 29, 2017

Source Via: Mashable