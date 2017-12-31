Do you feel the need sometimes to work out in the nude?

Your not the only one. Hanson Fitness in New York City, is known for training celebrities like Rihanna and Tom Cruise and will now offer nude work out sessions. According to Yahoo News, Hanson Fitness will offer male, female, and co-ed classes starting February 5th. The description Harry Hanson the founder Hanson Fitness, gives on the gyms Facebook page, is that the work out provides the body with more vitamin D and the ability to let your body breath. “Our approach makes sure our members get and stay in the absolute best shape, and our new naked personal fitness sessions are no exception. This new development brings with it a range of fitness and health benefits and allows our members to have a little cheeky fun in the process!” Would you sigh up for a nude work out class?

Source Via: Yahoo News