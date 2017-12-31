Filed Under:Junk, London, Stuck, Subway

There’s always a price to pay.

Never try to get out of paying the subway fee, chances are it’s not going to end well. A video was posted to Facebook of a man in London who tried to jump over the subway gate while it was open and ended up getting caught between the doors, snagging his inner thigh and genitals. The man remained stuck and screaming until officials were able to pull him out. After being pulled out the man thanked and hugged those who stood by to help him get out of his situation. You can check out the video below.

Source Via: Mashable

