@ Dreamstime

Just about everyone in Dallas has seen the mass of bike-sharing companies that seem to be pouring into Dallas. Mobike, a billion-dollar Chinese bike-sharing company, will be joining the four already established companies: VBikes, Spin, LimeBike and Ofo. They announced on Saturday that “just in time for New Year’s Eve” their bikes will be rolling into downtown Dallas.

For now the Mobike will only add a limited number, but expect to see more of their orange-and-gray bikes. Like their competitors, Mobikes will be available for $1.

With so many bikes and concern that sidewalks are becoming cluttered, city officials are looking to increase regulation. Namely limiting the amount of bikes per square mile. These policies would also look to require these companies to register with the city’s transportation department as well as require them to pay for the public’s right of way.

Via Dallas News