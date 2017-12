(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Brutally cold weather has frozen the area around Niagara Falls — and could freeze the waterfalls if the arctic blast continues. pic.twitter.com/Axe0OMby31 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 30, 2017

This scene looks like a movie! In the northeastern part of the United States, they’re under intense cold weather. Some parts have seen more than five feet of snow and temperatures that are below freezing and even below zero.

Check out this clip of Niagara Falls. If this keeps up, it might end up being a frozen waterfall.