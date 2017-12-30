Mandatory Credit: Henry Taylor-USA TODAY

2017 has been one of the most craziest, devastating year we had. Our biggest stories ranged from the uprising of the neo-nazis to allegations of sexual violence in Hollywood, powerful hurricanes that hit Texas, Louisiana, Florida and the Caribbean Islands, President Trump’s first year as our 45th president of the United States.

Here are some of the biggest headlines of each state, you can read what each means in the link…

ALABAMA – Democrats upset Republicans for Senate seat

ALASKA – climate change fear after U.S. leaves Paris Accord

ARIZONA – Senator McCain battles brain cancer, stops repeal on Obamacare

ARKANSAS – Ten Commandments controversial

CALIFORNIA – actress Meghan Markle engaged to Prince Harry

CONNECTICUT – University of Hartford student tampers roommates items

DELAWARE – death of former VP Joe Biden’s son

FLORIDA – Hurricane Irma

GEORGIA – Equifax data breach

IOWA – new tradition at the University of Iowa football games to neighbor children’s hospital

KENTUCKY – doctor forcibly removed by United Airlines

LOUISIANA – Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise returns after shooting during baseball practice

MAINE – dying boy received thousands of Christmas cards

MASSACHUSETTS – Michelle Carter goes to prison after telling her boyfriend to commit suicide via text

MICHIGAN – the death of legend Chris Cornell

NEVADA – Massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Fest

NEW YORK – Sayfullo Saipov runs over cyclist and pedestrians in NYC

OREGON – historic Solar Eclipse for first time in 100 years

PENNSYLVANIA – Timothy Piazza first of many to die during Greek-related party at Penn State

TENNESSEE – first state to offer free community college

TEXAS – Hurricane Harvey

And there is a lot more, check out the headlines here. Let’s hope for a better 2018!

Marco A. Salinas

Source via USA TODAY