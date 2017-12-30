2017 has been one of the most craziest, devastating year we had. Our biggest stories ranged from the uprising of the neo-nazis to allegations of sexual violence in Hollywood, powerful hurricanes that hit Texas, Louisiana, Florida and the Caribbean Islands, President Trump’s first year as our 45th president of the United States.
Here are some of the biggest headlines of each state, you can read what each means in the link…
ALABAMA – Democrats upset Republicans for Senate seat
ALASKA – climate change fear after U.S. leaves Paris Accord
ARIZONA – Senator McCain battles brain cancer, stops repeal on Obamacare
ARKANSAS – Ten Commandments controversial
CALIFORNIA – actress Meghan Markle engaged to Prince Harry
CONNECTICUT – University of Hartford student tampers roommates items
DELAWARE – death of former VP Joe Biden’s son
FLORIDA – Hurricane Irma
GEORGIA – Equifax data breach
IOWA – new tradition at the University of Iowa football games to neighbor children’s hospital
KENTUCKY – doctor forcibly removed by United Airlines
LOUISIANA – Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise returns after shooting during baseball practice
MAINE – dying boy received thousands of Christmas cards
MASSACHUSETTS – Michelle Carter goes to prison after telling her boyfriend to commit suicide via text
MICHIGAN – the death of legend Chris Cornell
NEVADA – Massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Fest
NEW YORK – Sayfullo Saipov runs over cyclist and pedestrians in NYC
OREGON – historic Solar Eclipse for first time in 100 years
PENNSYLVANIA – Timothy Piazza first of many to die during Greek-related party at Penn State
TENNESSEE – first state to offer free community college
TEXAS – Hurricane Harvey
And there is a lot more, check out the headlines here. Let’s hope for a better 2018!
Marco A. Salinas
Source via USA TODAY