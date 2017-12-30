Filed Under:actors, Forbes, hollywood, overpaid
Another year…another list of actors who are probably making too much money in Hollywood.

Forbes put this list together: and basically compiled it by looking at an actors’ last three films that they starred in before 6/1/17 (animated films excluded), subtracted the estimated production budget from the global box office take, and divided it by what the actors’ were said to be paid.

Here’s the breakdown:

5) Brad Pitt: $11.50 for every $1.00 paid (Allied was his stinker)

4) Denzel Washington: $10.40 for every $1.00 paid (Fences did awesome with critics and the box office here in the U.S.; but not internationally)

3) Channing Tatum: $7.60 for every $1.00 paid (believe it or not, smaller films like Logan Lucky and Hail, Caesar! put him in the red)

2) Christian Bale: $6.70 for every $1.00 paid (The Promise hurt him)

1) Mark Wahlberg (Patriots Day and Deepwater Horizon made him the year’s highest paid, and most overpaid, actor)

Source: Forbes

