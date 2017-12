Photo Credit: Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

Critics bashed it…yet its owner still tied the restaurant for first place in a famous burger competition.

But Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar will be no more after tomorrow.

Guy Fieri, star celebrity chef of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, will close his famous Times Square establishment then. He hasn’t revealed why.

The restaurant opened in the Fall of 2012.

Source: CBS News

