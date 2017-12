This might be the cutest thing you watch all day!

Check out the video above. It’s of 85-year-old Maria Actis trying out her brand new Secret Santa gift: the Google Home Mini. Her grandson’s girlfriend gifted it to the sweet lady: and her reactions (not to mention questions: including, “Hay, coo coo!”) are gold.

It’s easy to understand why it’s already gotten over half-a-million views!

Posted by Hatch

Source: People

