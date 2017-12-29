As swarms of people ran onto the field to celebrate TCU’s victory over Stanford in the Alamo Bowl, one fan though it the perfect opportunity to grab some selfies with some of America’s top football talents.

Coleman Leonard was presumably rooting for TCU during the game, as evident by his purple hoodie. When he approached Stanford’s Bryce Love, he quickly removed the shirt to reveal a scarlet long sleeve shirt, a perfect match to Stanford’s colors.

Of course you wouldn’t want to take a picture with a player wearing the wrong colored shirt, would ya?

Bryce didn’t really seem to mind!

C’mon guys, its THE Bryce Love pic.twitter.com/WZTenSU7Ha — Coleman Leonard (@ColemanLeonard3) December 29, 2017

As soon as the photo was taken, Coleman put the TCU hoodie right back on and went about his business!

Via SB Nation