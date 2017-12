While much of the country and Canada are being faced with extreme cold weather conditions according to meteorologists, this hasn’t stopped visitors from taking in the stunning views of Niagara Falls. Currently covered and surrounded by ice and snow, these waterfalls shared by Canada and U.S. are looking like something out of a magical movie.

Thanks to the world wide web, many are sharing photos from their trips to Niagara Falls.

Guys, not to alarm anyone, but the Canadian side of Niagara Falls is an icy, winter wonderland right now (via @punkodelish IG @Arjsun @AdamRDanni) pic.twitter.com/56GNaOikjN — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) December 28, 2017

Beautiful. And I was wondering if it makes sense to visit Niagara in winters! https://t.co/BlFjDggVpP — Lom Harshni Chauhan (@lomharshni) December 28, 2017

This not painting it's real picture of Niagara falls now in winter cold pic.twitter.com/6NA4e9LsSm — Rifat Iqbal Mirza (@rifat710) December 29, 2017

Better than summertime imo — KillerQueenie (@KillerQueenie) December 28, 2017

Brief detour to check out Niagara Falls in winter. ❄ pic.twitter.com/XUTVtajdcy — Katie (@OhWeeBeasties) December 28, 2017

Niagara Falls, beautiful at any season even in artic cold winter. pic.twitter.com/tcEga2lJMp — Boris H (@borisrodri) December 28, 2017