Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Some people walk away from their vacation with a sunburn. Lindsay Lohan will wrap hers with a snake bite!

The 31-year-old Mean Girls and Freaky Friday actress has been vacationing in Phuket, Thailand, and revealed through her Instagram account that she was bitten by a snake on a hike the other day. Luckily, she seems to be OK.

Funny enough, the shaman she had with her on the hike said the snake bite was good luck.

I’m happy she wasn’t vacationing in Texas: getting bitten by a rattlesnake here would not be good luck!

Source: New York Daily News/MSN

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!