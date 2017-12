Photo Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Friday December 29, 2017

Nine @ 9 Year End Specials…we’re closing out 2017 today with our New Year’s Nine! Some of out favorite New Year’s Eve songs…New Year’s Day songs…and at least one good pun. We’ll get back to work Tuesday with our daily #NineAt9 from each day in music history!

Happy New Year!

JT

AC/DC – YOU SHOOK ME ALL NIGHT LONG

NEIL DIAMOND-SWEET CAROLINE

EDDIE MURPHY-PARTY ALL THE TIME

SOFT CELL-TAINTED LOVE/WHERE DID OUR LOVE GO

U2-NEW YEAR’S DAY

DEE-LITE-GROOVE IS IN THE HEART

BLONDIE-HEART OF GLASS

COUNTING CROWS-A LONG DECEMBER

PRINCE-1999

